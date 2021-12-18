A winter wonderland full of lights and displays in Santee’s Starlight Circle

SANTEE (KUSI) – On Good Evening San Diego, we got to hear from Jeanie Niemiec, Tio Brazil, and Dave Mace all residents of Starlight Circle about their participation in the holiday lights!

The nickname for this small Santee neighborhood is straightforward and deserved – it’s a circular residential area that twinkles in the evenings of December. Here, you can immerse yourself in a winter wonderland full of lights and displays that will make you say “ooh” and, dare I say it – “aah.”

Where to go: West Glendon Circle and East Glendon Circle in Santee, 92071