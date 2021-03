SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – These little tikes might be young, but they already know how to roll fast.

KUSI Auto Expert Dave Stall joined Eric Evans, Promoter of Kids Racing at Barona Speedway, on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego to let these kids show off their racers.

Kids Racing at Barona Speedway will be held on April 3, a family-friendly event that teaches kids sportsmanship.