AAA announces $125 million in financial relief for auto insurance policyholders amid coronavirus pandemic

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The California Insurance Commissioner has ordered auto insurers to issue refunds to drivers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Every auto club policy holder with auto insurance in effect from March, 16 to May 15 of this year will receive a 20% policy refund check for this period.

Doug Shupe, from the Auto Club of Southern California, joined KUSI News via Skype to tell us more about it.

AAA supplied KUSI News with information on how to maintain your car when driving it less:

Financial relief for auto insurance policy holders

– AAA members will receive about $125 million in 21-states

– Check will be mailed by the end of May

– Members do not need to take any action to receive the refund

– New relief package is due to reduced driving and claims as a result of stay-at-home orders

Free Emergency Roadside Assistance for first responders and medical professionals

– We will provide free roadside assistance to doctors, nurses, police, firefighters and paramedics even if they are not a member

– Medical personnel and first responders who need help can call 1-800-400-4222

– Service will help those on the frontline if they have a vehicle breakdown, flat tire, dead battery or run out of gas

United Way donation

– Auto Club is providing a one-million-dollar donation to United Way to support relief efforts across the country

– With other corporate contributions and employee contributions, we will contribute more than $2.5 million to United Way this year

– United Way ensures basic needs such as food, safe housing, healthcare, child care and crisis support are met.

Maintaining an idle car

Many people are working from home these days, and it’s a new situation for a lot of folks. While you’re not adding the wear and tear of a daily commute or paying as much for gas, you can’t completely forget about your car while it sits in your driveway or garage.

Depending on how long your car is idle, issues like dead batteries, stale fuel, rusty brakes or issues with rodents and other critters should be addressed.

Here are a few tips to keep your car running properly during a hiatus from driving:

•Fill your vehicle’s fuel tank and add a gasoline stabilizer. This will extend the life of fuel and prevent condensation from building up in the fuel tank.

•Inflate the tires to the vehicle manufacturer’s recommendation; the correct pressure is usually found on the driver-side door jamb.

•Drive your vehicle at least once a week for 30 minutes. Not only will it get you out of the house, it will exercise all the moving parts of the engine and help maintain the battery. Don’t just let the car sit idle; drive it around to get the maximum benefit for all the fluids and tires.

Avoid speeding

The most common traffic-law violation is speeding, outnumbering all other traffic violations combined. You don’t save much time at all by speeding and you risk a costly traffic ticket or, worse, causing a crash.

Speeding is involved in about 13 percent of all crashes — and 33 percent of all fatal crashes. Speeding increases the risk of a crash, because there is less time and distance available to respond. Our reaction times – about 1 second for most drivers – don’t speed up just because we are going faster.