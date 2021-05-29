AAA expects robust return to Memorial Day weekend travel

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA (KUSI) – AAA expects to rescue more than 115,000 drivers statewide over Memorial Day holiday.

Almost 2.9 million Southern Californians will take trips this weekend; 64% up from last year, but 16% less than 2019.

Doug Shupe, Corporate Communications & Programs Mgr. of Auto Club of Southern CA, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez to discuss this year’s trends and preparedness.

As most travelers will be traveling by plane or car, AAA has offered these road trip tips:

— Make a good BET before hitting the road: Get your battery, engine and tires checked.

— Refuel your gas tank when it drains to one-fourth of a tank. Fill the tank BEFORE arriving at your vacation destination, as gas prices are likely to be cheaper away from popular travel destinations.

— The AAA app helps users find the closest gas stations convenient for your trip. It’s encouraged to call ahead to ensure they’re actually open when you arrive.

— Do NOT leave for a trip without an emergency roadside kit. It should include a mobile phone and car charger, first-aid kit, blankets, drinking water, a flashlight with extra batteries, a basic toolkit, warning flares and jumper cables. You’re always going to want extra snacks or meals, as well as cleaning supplies, not to mention disinfecting wipes.

According to a survey of Auto Club travel advisors, Southern Californians are traveling to these top five destinations this Memorial Day weekend:

Zion and Bryce Canyon National Parks, Utah Las Vegas Grand Canyon National Park San Diego Yosemite National Park For local travelers who are flying, Hawaii is the #1 destination.