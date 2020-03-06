AAA finds only 12% of drivers would feel safe riding in a self-driving car

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – How safe would you feel in a car that drives itself? According to a new survey by the Auto Club, many people say not at all.

AAA’s new survey on automated vehicles reveals only about one in ten drivers (or 12 percent) would trust riding in a self-driving car. Even more people (28 percent) say they don’t know how they feel about this technology.

Auto Club of Southern California Spokesperson Doug Shupe was in studio to talk about these findings.