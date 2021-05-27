AAA Memorial day weekend travel outlook





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Auto Club projects a robust increase in travel this Memorial Day weekend as a result of increased vaccinations, declining COVID-19 statistics and pent-up demand.

Nearly 2.9 million SoCal residents will take trips from Thursday, May 27 to Monday, May 31 – a 64% increase from last year but 16% less than 2019 (pre-pandemic).

Of those Southern Californians traveling, nearly 90% will drive to their destinations, more than 9% will fly and less than 1% will go by train or bus.

AAA expects to rescue more than 115,000 California drivers statewide over the five-day holiday travel forecast period.