AAA predicts 3.3 million SoCal residents will travel for Memorial Day

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – AAA reports 3.3 million people from Southern California will travel this Memorial Day weekend.

San Diego is expected to be traveler’s second most popular destination for Southern California locals, bringing 10-12,000 extra bookings to local hotels.

KUSI’s Teresa Sardina went live with local business owners to discuss how they’re preparing for the influx of foot traffic this coming weekend.