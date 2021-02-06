AAA study shows even small increases in speed on the roads can have huge effects in crashes

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A new study by AAA shows even small increases in speed on the roads can have huge effects in crash outcomes.

The AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety teamed up with the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety and Humanetics, which creates crash test dummies. The safety organizations conducted crashes at three different impact speeds (40, 50 and 56 mph). They found the slightly higher speeds were enough to increase the driver’s risk of severe injury or death.

Auto Club spokesman Doug Shupe joined Good Evening San Diego to explain what researchers found.

Drivers often travel faster than posted speed limits on freeways, especially when roadways are less crowded such as during the months of the COVID-19 shutdowns.

Between Jan. 1 and Dec. 1 in 2020, CHP officers issued more than 29,800 citations for speeding, a 22 percent increase over from all of 2019. Additionally, officers have issued 864 citations for speeds exceeding 100 mph, a 58 percent increase compared to the same time in 2019.

The AAA conducted the crash tests to determine the effect of speed on drivers in a crash and learned that a small increase could make a big difference in harm to a human body.

As the crash speed increased in the tests, researchers found more structural damage and greater forces on the dummy’s entire body. This tells us higher speed limits cancel out the benefits of vehicle safety improvements like airbags and improved structural designs. The faster a driver is going before a crash, the less likely it is that they’ll be able to get down to a survivable speed even if they have a chance to brake before impact.