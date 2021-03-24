AAA’s study finds wrong-way crashes are increasing

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In light of recent local wrong-way driving crashes, Doug Shupe, Corporate Communications & Programs Manager of Auto Club of Southern California, joined KUSI to discuss what to look out for, how to be a proactive driver, and the causes and effects of wrong-way driving crashes.

A new AAA study has found that wrong-way crashes have increased in recent years, most commonly occurring to impaired drivers or those who are driving alone.

Shupe encouraged everyone to stay alert when driving and not to drive if you are sleepy or have had any amount of alcohol.