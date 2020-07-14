Aaron Pulido and Alonzo Richardson teammates no longer but friends for life

Aaron Pulido and Alonzo Richardson have played baseball together since they were eight years old. The two won three youth titles together and a 13u Pony Little League crown. After committing to San Diego State University the two were destined to play another couple years together at least. Then it happened Coronavirus shut down sports in March, and it forced the two to part ways and seek a different path. Pulido decided to play at Southwestern College, while Richardson signed with the Cleveland Indians as an undrafted free agent. Both graduated from Helix High School, still playing the game they love, but will not be teammates for the first time in their young lives.