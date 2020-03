AARP Foundation on staying connected during coronavirus outbreak

WASHINGTON D.C. (KUSI) – Social distancing does not have to mean socially disconnecting. It is important to combat the physical and mental health risks during prolonged self-isolation and avoid social disconnection while people are quarantined.

AARP Foundation President Lisa Marsh Ryerson was on Good Morning San Diego to share some advice on how people can stay connected during the current COVID-19 pandemic.