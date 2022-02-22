AB-1599 aims to repeal Proposition 47 which allows lesser offenses for theft

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As crime continues to skyrocket across California, many state Republicans have been fighting to repeal Proposition 47.

The measure was passed by voters in 2014 and reclassifies certain theft and drug possession offenses from felonies to misdemeanors.

Assemblyman Kevin Kiley has introduced Assembly Bill 1599 in hopes of repealing this measure and make theft of any type require a much more severe offense.

Assemblyman Kevin Kiley, currently representing California’s 6th district, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss details of AB-1599.