AB-5 Corrections excludes essential workers

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – AB 5 created a lot of controversy last year for contractor workers who were told by the state they had to become full time employees or find a different line of work.

Now a bill is before the State Senate to clean up the damage done by AB 5, but critics say it’s still falling short for an essential group of workers needed now more than ever.

Professional Interpreters are used in press conferences, courtrooms, businesses and schools because of the Americans With Disabilities Act of 1990. This requires deaf and hard of hearing individuals to have access to all communication.

People who speak different language are also entitled to the same rights and English speakers in America.

However, AB 1850, aimed at correcting the issues with AB 5 only includes professional translators, and not professional interpreters.

On June 11, Assemblymember Lorena Gonzalez acknowledged on the Assembly floor that law makers would fix the Bill.

So far, KUSI has been told the change has not been made putting the future of these workers in jeopardy. Right now, interpreters are busier than ever trying to compile a COVID-19 data base of words for all languages, including sign language in Spanish and English.