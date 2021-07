ABC Youth Foundation and SDPD hold event to build trust between young San Diegans and police

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Police Department and the “Anybody Can” Youth Foundation are “punching” out hate, racism, and police mistrust during the annual “1 million Punches from the Heart” event.

They want to know how many punches you can throw in one minute.

Their goal is to provide a form of tension release following the pandemic.

Can’t wait to get my 60 seconds on the bag again next to young San Diegans for this great event. SDPD is excited to once again partner with the ABC Youth Foundation to strengthen trust between SDPD and our communities and I hope to see you all there! https://t.co/MKgoR5KG9J — David Nisleit (@ChiefNisleit) July 14, 2021