ABC Youth Foundation offers a helping hand during the holidays





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The ABC Youth Foundation is helping the community by offering an alternative to drugs and gang violence. This holiday season, they are also hosting a series of events and fundraisers to support youth through the end of the year.

President & CEO of the foundation Billy Moore joined KUSI’s Jason Austell to discuss the organizations efforts to keep kids out of trouble by offering pathways and opportunities within communities.

You can find more information on their holiday events and how to get involved on their website.