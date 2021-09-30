ABC Youth Foundation to put on Archie Moore Memorial Boxing Event

This Saturday October 2nd at St. Augustine High School the ABC Youth Foundation will be hosting the Archie Moore Memorial Boxing event. The event will feating 18 fights with more than 30 kids from the program. It will serve as an opportunity for the participants to show the hard work and dedication they have to the program. The public is welcome to come and support.

The Any Body Can program started in 1957 b7y boxing legend Archie Moore. The mission remains the same: to empower San Diego’s inner-city youth to step off in life with their best foot forward, without cowardice but with courage and dignity.

Anytime I get to hang out with Mr. Billy Moore, it’s a good day!! @abcyouthfounda1 is hosting a boxing event at St. Augustine this Saturday. You can come, donate and support the work ABC does with our youth! @KUSI_GMSD @KUSI_GMSD pic.twitter.com/qAEz17ZKcF — Allie Wagner (@alliewagnertv) September 29, 2021