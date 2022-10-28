About 20,000 people expected to attend Freedom Revival at Waterfront Park





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Freedom Revival event is back for 2022, and organizers think it will bigger than last year.

Nearly 20,000 Californians are expected to gather at Waterfront Park in Downtown San Diego on October 29th, 2022.

This year, Freedom Revival 2022 partnered with Turning Point Faith USA to bring a powerful speaker line up which will include Victor Marx, Rebecca Friedrichs, Rob McCoy, Seth Gruber, Samuel Deuth, John Amanchukwu and Shaun Frederickson.

California Gubernatorial candidate Brian Dahle, County Supervisor Jim Desmond, and County Supervisor candidate Amy Reichert will also be in attendance.

Oceanside’s Metroflex Gym owner and TPUSA Contributor Louis Uridel has been a leading voice in San Diego County against the government overreach that resulted from the coronavirus pandemic, and is emceeing this year’s event.

Uridel joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to urge fellow San Diegans to attend Saturday’s event, and share some details on how the community-led event became as big as it is in just two years.

The event is scheduled to start at 2:00 PM Saturday, and end around 7:00 PM.

For more information visit: www.freedomrevivalevents.org