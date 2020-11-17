Academy of Our Lady of Peace Women’s Suffrage play

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Students at San Diego’s historic all-girls high school Academy of Our Lady of Peace wrote, produced, and acted a play about The Suffrage Project which depicts women’s tireless fight for the right to vote, especially highlighting unsung women of color who were essential to these efforts.

In wake of COVID-19 challenges, students innovated to make the play available digitally

The Play available on-demand until November 30

For information about the play, students involved & how to watch: https://www.thewomenssuffrageproject.org/