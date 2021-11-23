Accessity continues to help small businesses achieve their dreams

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Tuesday, KUSI’s Allie Wagner was out at TRVLR Coffee Roaster in Grantville to talk with some local businesses that are preparing for “Small Business Saturday”. On Good Morning San Diego she introduces some businesses, such as Cruzen Outdoors, San Diego Bars, Of Many (homemade jewelry and accessories), and Maya’s Cookies.

Accessity provides small-business loans to entrepreneur, locals to start their business and be able to promote them at Small Business Saturdays!

Cruzen Outdoors: Creates phone mounts for bicycles in a line named Ram-X which is a universal phone holder. They also have Bluetooth speakers with rechargeable battery and two way communication. https://cruzenoutdoors.com/

San Diego Bars https: Offers a healthy, all-natural, 6 ingredient bar that has 10g of protein while also being gluten free and named their flavors after famous San Diego Cities. https://www.sdbar.co/

Of Many: Rita Esmerelda Naranjo handmakes indigenous, traditional, Colombian jewelry and accessories. https://www.instagram.com/of_many_/

Maya’s Cookies: They offer health-conscious, vegan, cookies and treats. https://www.mayascookies.com/