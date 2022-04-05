Accessity continues to help small businesses rebound from the pandemic

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Accessity provides small-business loans to entrepreneur, locals to start their business and be able to promote them at Small Business Saturdays!

Since the pandemic many small businesses were put out of business or are struggling to keep going after the pandemic hit the world.

Lili’s Creations in Chula Vista felt the effects of the pandemic, when they could no longer sell prom and event dresses because there were simply no events!

The business focuses entirely on selling bridal gowns, prom dresses, quinceañera dresses, gowns, and tuxedos for all occasions, offering custom-made designs and a full selection of dresses and gowns to take home the same day.

Lili’s focus is entirely on specialized customer service for every client.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon was out at Lili’s Creations to talk about how the pandemic hit this business and how Accessity is helping them get back on their feet.