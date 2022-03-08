Accessity continues to help small businesses rebound from the pandemic

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Accessity provides small-business loans to entrepreneur, locals to start their business and be able to promote them at Small Business Saturdays!

Since the pandemic many small businesses were put out of business or are struggling to keep going after the pandemic hit the world.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Allie Wagner was out at Tony’s Giant Pizza to tell his story about how the pandemic hit his business and how Accessity is helping them get back on their feet.

https://www.tonysgiantpizza.com/

You can go get a delicious slice of pizza pie here: 4973 Diane Ave, San Diego, CA 92117