Accessity helps Kai Yoga with their permanent location

Accessity, a local non-profit, has continued to help assist small businesses with access to capitol. Over the past year they have helped many either keep their business or start a new one.

Kyleen Maciel is a Yoga and Fitness Instructor and owner of Kai Yoga, a yoga/wellness studio based out of San Diego, CA. She first secured a loan from Accessity in 2019, but like so many other small businesses, ran into some difficulties in getting an established studio due to the uncertainty of the pandemic. Throughout the pandemic, Kyleen held outdoor yoga sessions at the park twice a week. With the help of Accessity, who was able to provide Covid relief to Southern California small businesses, Kyleen was able to open Kai Yoga in Downtown San Diego in August of 2021.