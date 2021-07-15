Accessity helps local hair salon

Hair Slayers is a hair studio in Chula Vista on Broadway owned by Tanya Alfaro. Tanya has more than ten years of hair styling experience and worked for Robert Cromeans, who is the global artistic and business director for Paul Mitchell. When she first tried to get a job after school, she said that no one would hire her because she has tattoos and brightly colored hair. It was then she had the idea to open her own inclusive salon where everyone felt welcome and that focused on diversity. She opened her salon which quickly grew. She needed to move into a larger space so she came to Accessity in April to get funding to move into her new suite. Her space is doing well and it was recently named “Hair Slayers Studio Day” in the City of Chula Vista by the Equity Business Alliance on May 8 to commemorate her grand reopening.