Accessity helps small businesses like, California Wild Ales, expand to new locations





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Bill DeWitt owns California Wild Ales, San Diego’s only all-barrel-aged American sour brewery.

California Wild Ales was born out of Bill’s love of funky sour beer. Having grown tired of the hop wars, he set his sights on producing something different using old-world brewing techniques.

Bill came to Accessity for a loan in 2020 to help recover from the impacts on his business from the COVID-19 shutdowns and open his new tasting room in Ocean Beach, which opened in May of 2021.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon was out getting the inside scoop on the funky barrel-aged sour brewery.