Accessity helps support small businesses achieve their goals and dreams

Recognizing small, local businesses during National Small Business Week

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – May 2nd through May 5th is National Small Business Week and Accessity helps support small businesses with loans that help them achieve their dreams.

This week recognizes small businesses, entrepreneurs, and small business advocates, both locally and nationally.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon was out at Achilles Coffee Roasters in downtown to talk about their company and how Accessity made one-man’s dreams come true.