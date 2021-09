Ace and Laurence from Labrador Rescuers are in need of forever homes

KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – A couple of Labradors are in need of forever homes.

Hugh Johnson from Labrador Rescuers joined KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego with two labs in tow.

Ace and Laurence from Labrador Rescuers joined Good Morning San Diego in order to find their special owners.

Labrador Rescuers is hosting its 17th annual Lab Amore fundraising event Sept. 25.

To learn more about these labs visit www.labrescuers.org