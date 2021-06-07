Ace Parking hiring event happening Tuesday

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As California prepares to reopen its economy Ace Parking is hosting a hiring event Tuesday in Downtown San Diego.

Candidates should apply at www.aceparking.com/careers first before attending the hiring event to expedite the hiring process but, it’s not required.

Candidates will be required to wear face masks; however, Ace will supply masks if candidates do not have one. Social distancing will also be practiced throughout the event and we have plenty of hand sanitizing stations available, as well as snacks and drinks.

Recruiting Manager Dan Saguanpong, joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the hiring event.