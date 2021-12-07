Ace Parking hiring event on Thursday for those looking for a job





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon was downtown with all the inside details about Ace Parking’s hiring event coming up this Thursday, Dec. 9.

The Ace team is looking for shuttle drivers, call center representatives, valets, parking attendants, and many other management/supervisory positions, while offering $1,000 signing bonus to select positions.

People must apply on line first then go to the hiring event: www.aceparking.com/careers

Interviews will take place at the hiring event and potential offers on the spot.