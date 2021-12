ACE Parking offers $1K signing bonus

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Many companies are looking to hire new employees and ACE Parking is one of them!

They’re hosting a hiring event this week and looking to fill all types of positions.

The Executive VP of Member Services with ACE Parking, Michelle Dente joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss details of the event.

To place an application, visit Aceparking.com/careers