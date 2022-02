Acting Sheriff Kelly Martinez gives update on sheriff’s department

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department has been a busy place lately.

Former sheriff Bill Gore ended his 51-year career in law enforcement Feb. 3 and Acting Sheriff Kelly Martinez will take over his duties until the County Board of Supervisors appoints a new sheriff.

Acting Sheriff Martinez joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss updates with the sheriff’s department.