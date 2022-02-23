Activist plans to serve papers for mask choice to Carlton Oaks School





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Masking children — it’s been one of the most heavily debated issues during the pandemic.

Now, as COVID infection numbers continue to dip across the country, and we make the transition between a pandemic to an endemic — more voices are adding to that debate.

Just one of those voices is activist Jeff Witzeman, who plans to serve papers for mask choice to Carlton Oaks School in Santee on Wednesday.

Witzeman joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss his plans.