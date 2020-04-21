Activists calling for county officials to reopen economy and public spaces

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Mayor Kevin Faulconer announcing this afternoon, the city will begin a phased and safe re-opening of neighborhood parks. The decision made in partnership with first responders and health officials.

Leaders say that how well residents follow new guidelines at parks, will determine future re-openings.

While some parks are opening, still people around the county are getting frustrated and angry, calling for “smart openings” of all parks, beaches and open spaces.

More voices are chiming in, including local political leaders.

KUSI’s Dan Plante has more on this story.