Activists fight plans to finish Trump style border wall along Friendship Park





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Biden Administration has announced plans to restart wall construction along certain parts of the US-Mexico border.

The plans include replacing a stretch of the wall across Friendship Park, which is known as a meeting space for families living on both sides of the border.

KUSI’s Hunter Sowards reports that originally, the Biden Administration promised to halt any construction of new wall at Friendship Park, but those plans have changed.

Now, activists from Friends of Friendship Park are fighting the Biden Administration’s plans to finish Trump’s border wall along Friendship Park.

KUSI’s Hunter Sowards reported live from the US-Mexico border.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KUSI News (@kusinews)