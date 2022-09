Actor Kirk Cameron talks about new movie “Lifemark”

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The new movie “Lifemark” is set to be released in theaters this Friday, Sept. 9.

Actor Kirk Cameron, perhaps best known as Mike Seaver from the television show “Growing Pains” in the 80’s and 90’s, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez to talk about the movie and his experience starring in it.

Based on a true story, the movie is about a young man’s journey as he sets out to meet his birth parents.