Actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson test positive for coronavirus





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Oscar-winning Actor Tom Hanks released a statement Wednesday confirming that he and his wife Rita Wilson have tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a statement posted to his social media platforms, the 63-year-old said he and his wife, who are in Australia have tested positive for the virus.

“Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia,” Hanks said in a statement. “We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus, and were found to be positive.”

He added that he and Wilson “will be tested, observed and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires.”

“Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated,” he said.