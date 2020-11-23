Actress Diane Lane discusses reuniting with Kevin Costner in ‘Let Him Go’





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – “Let Him Go,” from director Thomas Bezucha is based on a Larry Watson novel in which a Montana couple travel to North Dakota to retrieve their 3-year-old grandson from his stepfather’s family.

Diane Lane and Kevin Costner reunite in “Let Him Go” as long-married Montana ranchers. Lane joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the film.

“Let Him Go,” a Focus Features release, is rated R by the Motion Picture Association of America for violence. Running time: 108 minutes.