Adams Avenue Street Fair returns this weekend

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The 40th annual Adams Avenue Street Fair will be in Normal Heights Saturday, Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Adams Ave. event is the largest FREE two-day music festival in Southern California. The headliners this weekend include the Beat Farmers, Roots-Rockers, the Delta Bombers, and Starcrawler.

KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski was joined by Julia Sanchez, Assistant Director of the Adams Ave Business Association to talk about the upcoming event.