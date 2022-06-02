Adaptive Sports and Recreation Association holds fundraiser for equipment needed for upcoming camp

The Adaptive Sports and Recreation Association holding a fundraiser in La Jolla for equipment that is needed for their upcoming Adaptive Sports camp taking place July 25-July 29.

Campers between the ages of 4-18 with varying disabilities, muscular such as cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, and spinal cord injuries are set to participate.

The equipment being extremely expensive, funds being very much needed.

Athletes having the chance to participate in about 15 different sports during the camp, and beyond that the opportunity to make new memories and friendships that will last a lifetime.

We catch up with the organizers, ASRA athletes and families and hear more about the upcoming camp!