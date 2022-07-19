Adaptive Sports helps kids with physical impairments stay active throughout the summer

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Paul Rudy talked with Burt Grossman and Albert “Albie” Granillo about Adaptive Sports.

This unique summer camp is an opportunity for kids ages 4-18 with physical impairments such as spina bifida, cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, and spinal cord injuries to participate in approximately 15 different sport rotations over 5 days. Volunteers and counselors who share a passion for adaptive sports help athletes learn the fundamentals of various games and activities.