Additional construction necessary under SR-78, work continues





SAN DIEGO — Caltrans crews will continue working on the sink hole on westbound State Route 78 (SR-78) from College Boulevard to El Camino Real through this coming

week. Two additional culverts have been discovered since work began on Wednesday.

Due to additional rain in the forecast, the westbound lanes will remain closed this week. The eastbound SR-78 closure will happen once the westbound lanes are complete. Portable Changeable Messages Signs are placed along northbound and southbound Interstate 15 and along westbound SR-78 to alert motorists of this work.

Motorists will detour to the College Boulevard/Vista Way off-ramp, then west on Vista Way to the westbound SR-78 El Camino Real on-ramp.

Caltrans staff appreciates the publics patience during this closure. Crews are working 24-hours a day to get this freeway reopened.

Caltrans will update this construction schedule as new information becomes available. For real-time traffic information including traffic speed, lane and road closures due to construction and maintenance activities, and more, go to http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/