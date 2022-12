ADL Regional Director discusses plans to combat rise of anti-Semitism

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Anti-Semitic attacks on the Jewish community are back in the spotlight after concerning comments by Kanye West.

Some fear that his recent actions online and in the media will ignite threats against the Jewish community.

KUSI’s Hunter Sowards was joined by Fabienne Perlov with the Anti-Defamation League to discuss the actions of West against the Jewish community.