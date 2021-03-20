ADL San Diego supports the Asian American and Pacific Islander community

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Regional Director of ADL San Diego, Tammy Gillies, released a statement following the deadly attack in Atlanta.

“We are all deeply disturbed by the horrific attack in Atlanta Tuesday evening that has been devastating for the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community in Metro Atlanta and across the nation. As ADL’s CEO and National Director, Jonathan Greenblatt, said, “alarm bells have been ringing and hate toward the Asian American and Pacific Islander community has been rising. It is our civic and moral duty to speak out to stop the hate.”

The evident racism and misogyny that fueled this violent attack has the community living in fear. No one should be scapegoated because of who they are or where they come from. Below, you can find some resources and action items YOU can take to support our AAPI community and fight this hate with us and our coalition partners. Please feel free to share with your networks and reach out to us if there is anything you feel we have left out.”