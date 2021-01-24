Adopt 2-month-old Tomato from Helen Woodward Animal Center

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Tomato is a 2-month-old big puppy with an even bigger heart. He is looking for a family to call his own. Tomato is estimated to grow into a fairly bulky dog and needs someone to show him lots of patience and love. Lots of walks and exercise is going to be on the menu for Tomato.

All pets adopted from Helen Woodward Animal Center have been spayed or neutered, have up-to-date vaccinations and microchip identification. Plus, get 25% your first stay at our Club Pet Boarding.

Helen Woodward Animal Center is located at 6523 Helen Woodward Way in Rancho Santa Fe. Kennels are open Wednesday through Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. By appointment only. For more information call 858-756-4117, option #1 or visit www.animalcenter.org.