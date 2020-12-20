Adopt 2-month-old Virgil form Helen Woodward Animal Center

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Virgil came to Helen Woodward Animal Center with his siblings from one a rescue partner and is currently hoping for a holiday miracle to find his loving forever family.

“The 2-month-old Terrier blend loves snuggles by the fireplace and would love to help you unwrap all of your gifts come Christmas day,” according to Public Relations manager Fernanda Lopez.

All pets adopted from Helen Woodward Animal Center have been spayed or neutered, have up-to-date vaccinations and microchip identification. Plus, get 25% off your first stay at our Club Pet Boarding.

Helen Woodward Animal Center is located at 6523 Helen Woodward Way in Rancho Santa Fe. Kennels are open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. By appointment only. For more information call 858-756-4117, option #1 or visit www.animalcenter.org.

Helen Woodward Animal Center has saved the lives of more than 3,500 orphan pets this year despite the ongoing pandemic.

This time of year, you can make sure that your gift to orphan pets makes double the impact thanks to a $100,000 match sponsor, the Aqualia International Foundation, LTD. Donations help provide vaccines, spay/neuter surgeries, pet transfers, specialized medical care and more. Give at animalcenter.org/gift2020 by Dec. 31st to have your donation matched.