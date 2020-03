Adopt A Pet: Charlie

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – 13 year old Chihuahua mix Charlie is looking for a home!

This senior pup will capture your heart! Charlie is part of the Silver Linings Program. The program allows the San Diego Animal Support Foundation to support his adopter for the rest of his life. The Silver Linings Program is an amazing way to save a calm, easy going senior dog without the fear of huge medical bills.

To learn more, visit www.SDShelters.com.