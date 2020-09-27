Adopt a Pet from Helen Woodward Animal Center: Wayne

RANCHO SANTA FE (KUSI) – Wayne is a 2-month-old Chihuahua blend who would make an excellent addition to almost any family.

All pets adopted from Helen Woodward Animal Center have been spayed or neutered, have up-to-date vaccinations and microchip identification.

Helen Woodward Animal Center is located at 6523 Helen Woodward Way in Rancho Santa Fe. Kennels are open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. By appointment only. For more information call 858-756-4117, option #1 or visit www.animalcenter.org.