Adopt A Pet: Padfoot

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Padfoot is a sweet, calm and sensitive dog who is looking for his forever home!

Padfoot is a nine year old Chihuahua mix who is good with both big and small dogs. He is a snuggler and and is great with kids of all ages.

He is up to date on vaccines and he is micropchipped. Padfoot was recently neutered and his recent blood testing showed he is in great shape!

To learn more, visit www.LionelsLegacy.org.