Adopt A Pet: Pippa is piped up for her fur-ever home; last chance to enter Doggie Gras Costume Contest

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Pippa the puppy is pumped to go home with her perfect owner, though she might be a little shaky when first meeting her.

“It’s just kind of part of the breed,” Taysia Shaffer from Helen Woodward Adopt A Pet said, referring to the common shaking of Chihuahuas.

Pippa is two months old, a Chihuahua blend, female-spayed, two pounds now with an estimated adult weight of eight to 10 pounds.

Adoption Fee: $525 including microchip fee.

Helen Woodward Animal Center’s Doggie Gras costume and float contest will be virtual this year. With a $10 donation, enter a photo of your pet in its best New Orleans-inspired attire.

Register here: https://my.animalcenter.org/campaign/doggie-gras-goes-virtual/c321381

Helen Woodward Animal Center is located at 6523 Helen Woodward Way in Rancho Santa Fe.

Kennels are open Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. by appointment only.

For more information call 858-756-4117, option #1 or visit www.animalcenter.org