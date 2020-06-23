Adopt a senior from Lincoln High School

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – After hearing about a community gift-giving for high school graduates, private citizens in the greater San Diego community are celebrating the 2020 graduates of Lincoln High School.

Lincoln students were chosen to receive a graduation gift because they are among the most resilient students and deserve to be celebrated.

Lincoln is in Southeast San Diego, which is an amazing community that values education and youth.

A spokesperson for the event, Kimberly Miller, joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the program. “This was an organic process organized at the grassroots level. It started as an idea with a short turn-around time, and so many individuals stepped up to help achieve so much in a matter of days,” said Miller.

The goal of the graduation gift is to celebrate achievement, bring a sense of joy and accomplishment, and encourage students to continue on their path to greatness.