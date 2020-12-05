Adopt Bear from Labrador Rescuers

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Labrador Retriver. Bear, is up for adoption at Labrador Rescuers.

Bear is from a loving family who has had him since he was a puppy but they were unable to keep him due to a change of circumstance and have entrusted him to us, knowing we will find him a great home.

Bear is a sweet old boy with tons of energy. He still moves like a young pup but with that old man swagger.

He’s been around a lot of grandkids but is still protective of the house. Lots of energy but will listen if you tell him sit or shake.

Bear is house trained and is a great dog looking for a great family.

Bear needs a home without cats or small critters.